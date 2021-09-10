Miedema the star as Arsenal run riot in the Champions League

Miedema runs riot in Prague! by Shenel

You can always count on the Arsenal women to fly the flag in Europe! Especially as the men are as far away from that as possible right now!

The women, after beating current Women’s Super League holders Chelsea 3-2 on the weekend, continued with their form and their great run in the Champions League when they returned to the pitch for their second round, second leg tie against Slavia Praha in the Czech Republic.

After leading 3-0 on aggregate from the first leg, it seemed as though the first game was enough to do the job as the first half was goalless..

However Arsenal came out and showed their class when our Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema had other ideas and with a 12 minute second half hat-trick had Arsenal 3-0 up and leading 6-0 on aggregate to really put the tie to bed.

Her hat-trick on the night took her to 100 goals for the Arsenal where she joins fellow Dutch striker Robin Van Persie and on this form it will be interesting to see on how many goals she ends up when her reign at Arsenal comes to an end. Miedema is a great role model and a great player and I am proud that she plays for us.

She added to her one goal in game one and has scored 4 goals against the Czech team.

The goals didn’t end there and Kim Little rounded the game off on the 76th minute when she scored from the spot and had her second in two games against the same side.

This result over two legs puts Arsenal into the new 16-team group stage for the women’s Champions League this season and after Manchester City who drew 1-1 in the first leg and lost 1-0 in the second leg meant they were knocked out by Real Madrid, Arsenal are now the only English side in the competition.

They will find out who their opponents are on Monday but if they continue in this ruthless form under new boss Jonas Eidevall, who knows just how far they will go!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_