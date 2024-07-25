“There are things happening” Is Smith-Rowe exploring his options or has he decided to leave Arsenal?

According to James McNicholas of the Athletic, Emile Smith Rowe has the freedom to choose whether he wants to stay at Arsenal or leave. The Arsenal playmaker is one player many thought would want to leave the Gunners and find a fresh start elsewhere after losing his spark on the carpet.
Smith Rowe has been facing challenges at Arsenal, including injuries and tough competition for spots following the arrival of new stars. He has struggled to regain his top form from the 2021/22 season.
Since then, he has failed to play 15 or more games in a single league season, a disappointing situation for a player once considered destined for greatness.
The 23-year-old has an opportunity this summer to decide where he wants to play next season and find his groove once again. According to McNicholas, Mikel Arteta values him as a player and has no intention of selling him. In fact, he’s considering selling other players before even thinking about letting Smith Rowe go. The Arsenal scouts are also thought to not be really impressed with the No. 8s available on the market.
Arsenal is in a position where they believe they don’t need to sell Smith Rowe. But even though they really want him to stay, they’re totally cool with respecting his wishes. If the playmaker’s suitors make a decent offer and Emile expresses a desire to move on, the team will allow him to do so. Smith Rowe has a busy summer ahead of him. As he is a true Gooner it will be intriguing to see what choices he makes. That’s for sure.
But late news this morning is saying that the decision may already be made, or Smith-Rowe is exploring his options. It seems that the reason our Number 10 didn’t play last night and Arteta explained why he was not being involved: “There are things happening in the background at the moment and we decided the best thing to do was keep him away from the game today.”
Darren N
ESR didn’t play in the Bournemouth game in case he got injured as he is off to Fulham for £35m+.
This deal could benefit all the parties involved, a romoured record deal for both clubs. Arsenal is cooking, few expected Edu to collect more than £30mil
That’s good news!
If the reported money is true, that’s a really good business. I wasn’t expecting anything above 20-25 mil.
I said his value was £35m and you all ridiculed me for suggesting he would go for that high amount. I also said Nketiah will go for £40 million after add-ons and Ramsdale £50m after add-ons.
Please don’t doubt me as it only makes you look foolish, because I know for a fact this is what Arteta values them at, and he is happy to keep them for another year if they don’t go for what he is asking. That’s how I know.
Also Viera is the player to watch this year for most goal contributions and Timber will be the most versatile with most of his games at Defensive Midfield.
As I said 4 weeks ago in June. You heard it here from me on Just Arsenal first.
I don’t know about your accuracy in determining what Arsenal will get for players, but Arsenal certainly do need to sell players in this window. Arteta may be happy to keep them (who knows though, other than Arteta?) but KSE will certainly want to see income through sales after years of buying.
Arsenal needs to get as close to balancing their books as possible – something that they’ve been unable to do now for several years. They earned around £70m from the CL last season but that covers Raya and Calafiori. The other reported targets, striker, midfielder, another defender etc. are unfunded so it’s down to sales and/or borrowing (as Arsenal will probably only break even through other income).
Oh please DaveG
Nostradmus strikes again.
Is this satire? I think the only FACT in your brag is that you have no more clue than anyone else.
Apparently, it’s around £35m (including add-ons). That’s about as much as Arsenal could expect for ESR so if it goes through, it’s a pretty good deal for Arsenal.
I doubt it, i don’t think it’s happening.