“There are things happening” Is Smith-Rowe exploring his options or has he decided to leave Arsenal?

According to James McNicholas of the Athletic, Emile Smith Rowe has the freedom to choose whether he wants to stay at Arsenal or leave. The Arsenal playmaker is one player many thought would want to leave the Gunners and find a fresh start elsewhere after losing his spark on the carpet.

Smith Rowe has been facing challenges at Arsenal, including injuries and tough competition for spots following the arrival of new stars. He has struggled to regain his top form from the 2021/22 season.

Since then, he has failed to play 15 or more games in a single league season, a disappointing situation for a player once considered destined for greatness.

The 23-year-old has an opportunity this summer to decide where he wants to play next season and find his groove once again. According to McNicholas, Mikel Arteta values him as a player and has no intention of selling him. In fact, he’s considering selling other players before even thinking about letting Smith Rowe go. The Arsenal scouts are also thought to not be really impressed with the No. 8s available on the market.

Arsenal is in a position where they believe they don’t need to sell Smith Rowe. But even though they really want him to stay, they’re totally cool with respecting his wishes. If the playmaker’s suitors make a decent offer and Emile expresses a desire to move on, the team will allow him to do so. Smith Rowe has a busy summer ahead of him. As he is a true Gooner it will be intriguing to see what choices he makes. That’s for sure.

But late news this morning is saying that the decision may already be made, or Smith-Rowe is exploring his options. It seems that the reason our Number 10 didn’t play last night and Arteta explained why he was not being involved: “There are things happening in the background at the moment and we decided the best thing to do was keep him away from the game today.”

Darren N

