Might we see Arsenal Women’s latest signing on the pitch against Man City on Sunday?

18 year old Michelle Agyemang, who joined the Arsenal Academy at just six years of age, has signed her first professional contract with the club.

“It feels good,” said Agyemang, after signing her Arsenal contract. “I still haven’t taken it all in but I’m really happy to be here at this club, full of amazing professionals, players, staff and coaches.

“The club means everything to me. Not being anywhere else, it means more to be here and to sign the contract. It really makes it special.”

Head coach, Jonas Eidevall, has nothing but praise for this young star of the future, saying at pre-Man City Presser: “She’s so humble, she’s so hard working. She has a lovely personality and she’s definitely prepared to do the work that is needed to get success at the very top.”

Agyemang has made 5 appearances for the senior team but spent last season on loan to Championship side, Watford, where she scored 6 goals an received Championship Player of the Week and Player of the Month awards. Eidevall hinted that we may well see Agyemang in action for Arsenal Women, in their 2 remaining WSL matches of the season, saying:

“We’re looking into that with the registration. If it is possible to register, Michelle, of course we are going to try and do that. When it comes to her future, I think her last season, you can still see big, huge developments in her playing. But she’s been also been plagued by a lot of smaller to medium injuries that have really affected her gametime at Watford. I think we need to have a real good look in saying, where do we provide an environment where she stays injury-free, and she’s able to train and play a lot, but also doing that at the highest level possible because that’s how good she is. There’s no doubt that she will become a top, top, top striker in the future. We just need to find our very best way in order to make that journey into our first team.”

Arsenal Women’s future just keeps getting brighter!

COYGW!

Michelle M

