Mighty May for Arsenal! Women’s Champions League & WSL title drive.. by Michelle

Arsenal Women certainly have a mighty May ahead of them, kicking off with their UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final tie against Wolfsburg, at Emirates on Bank Holiday Monday 1st May. With only one month to the end of the Barclays Women’s Super League 2022-23 season, our Gunners have 5 matches which will ultimately decide their WSL fate this season. Let’s take a look at the month ahead:

Arsenal v Wolfsburg UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final

Date: 1st May

1st May Kick Off: 17:45 UK

17:45 UK Location: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Tickets available to purchase here.

Over 55,000 tickets have been sold for this historic fixture – the highest ticket sales ever for Arsenal Women playing at Emirates Stadium, as well as setting a new record for attendance at a UK Women’s Champions League match.. what a way to kick off the months of May! Can Arsenal beat Wolfsburg to reach the UWCL Final for the first time since 2007?!

Arsenal v Leicester City Women’s Super League

Date: 5th May

5th May Kick Off: 19:30 UK

19:30 UK Location: Meadow Park

Meadow Park Tickets available to purchase here.

Leicester are sitting bottom of the WSL, facing relegation, but only 2 points separate the botttom 3. Leicester have everything to play for, to avoid relegation. Arsenal have a seriously depleted squad and may be on tired legs after the UWCL semi-final 4 days earlier. Arsenal should win this relatively straight-forwardly though, especially as it’s a home game.

Brighton v Arsenal Women’s Super League

Date: 10th May

10th May Kick Off: 19:30 UK

19:30 UK Location: Broadfield Stadium

Broadfield Stadium Tickets are SOLD OUT.

This match was postponed in January due to a frozen pitch and will be shown live on SkySports. Brighton are 10th in the WSL table, only 2 points above Leicester City – this is a team that also has everything to play for, to keep themselves away from the possibility of relegation. Brighton have rallied under new manager Melissa Phillips and made it to the FA Cup semi-final this season, giving Manchester United a run for their money. Arsenal will need to be on their toes for this one but should win.

Everton v Arsenal Women’s Super League

Date: 17th May

17th May Kick Off: 18:15 UK

18:15 UK Location: Walton Hall Park

Walton Hall Park Tickets available to purchase here.

As Arsenal Women have progressed to the Semi Final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League this fixture has been rescheduled from the original date Sunday, 23rd April. Everton are 6th in the WSL, only 3 points behind Villa and 11 points behind our Gunners. This could be a tough one away from home, but Arsenal will have had a one week break. Arsenal should win this.

Chelsea v Arsenal Women’s Super League

Date: 21st May

21st May Kick Off: 15:00 UK

15:00 UK Location: Kingsmeadow Stadium

Kingsmeadow Stadium Tickets information here.

Head to head with WSL & UWCL title rivals Chelsea once again.. A MUST WIN for Arsenal if they are to stay in WSL title contention..

Arsenal v Aston Villa Women’s Super League

Date: 27th May

27th May Kick Off: 14:30 UK

14:30 UK Location: Meadow Park

Meadow Park Tickets are SOLD OUT.

LAST WSL MATCH OF THE SEASON! Aston Villa have had a great season, sitting 5th in the WSL, only 8 points behind our Gunners. With another week’s rest before this fixture, and the fact that it’s at Meadow Park, Arsenal should win this, and indeed MUST WIN all of these last 5 WSL fixtures – if not to win the WSL but as a minimum to at least finish in the top 3, to ensure Champions League qualification for next season..

If Arsenal win their first match in May, against Wolfsburg in the UWCL semi-final, then our Gunners will end their season at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands on 3rd June 2023, taking part in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final! After this most Arsenal players will be joining their national teams, in preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which is taking place in Australia & New Zealand this summer.

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….