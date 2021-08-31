Miguel Azeez can’t wait to help Portsmouth get promotion

One of the biggest stars of the U23s last season was the midfielder Miguel Azeez, and we have seen him score some amazing goals, so we are all hoping that he has a great season out on loan.

His move to Portsmouth was confirmed yesterday, and the 18 year-old is really keen to help his new club win promotion and to feel the incredible atmosphere provided by the loyal Pompey fans.

Portsmouth are definitely in with a chance of promotion, and are currently around 3/1 to go up to the Championship, and are even possible winners. Sunderland are the short favourites to win it at around 3/1 but Portsmouth are priced about 8/1 at the moment.

There is a long way to go of course and it is a bit of a dogfight getting out of the lower Leagues. I definitely feel that with Azeez in the side, Pompey have just massively increased their chances of coming out on top this season.

The South Coast club started in fine form with three wins on the trot, but a draw with Doncaster and a narrow defeat at promotion rivals Wigan has left them with 10 points from there first 5 matches, which makes them in joint third place only two points behind the leaders.

Hopefully Azeez will give them a boost to kick on again and win more matches to take them back to the top.

The youngster told the official Portsmouth website: “I’ve been at Arsenal since the age of five and have had a lot of good coaches there to keep me grounded.

“Now I feel it’s important for me to get experience of men’s football and take the next step in my career.

“This is going to help me build – physically, mentally and tactically. I’m hopeful it can stand me in good stead.”

“I’m a midfielder who likes to create and score goals, while always giving the best account of myself. I want to win every game that I play.

“I want to show the fans what I can bring to the team and help get Pompey back into the Championship.

“I’ve watched some of the games and seen the players that are here, so now I’m looking to getting out there in front of the fans.

“I’ve seen so many videos of them and the atmosphere looks crazy. I thrive on that and it was an important reason for me coming here.”

It will certainly be a bit different to playing for the Arsenal U23s, as the usual attendance figures at Fratton Park is over 18,000 per game, so this will be a great experience for Azeez if he can handle the pressure and still perform to his high level.

Azeez will be working under Danny Cowley, who coached Emile Smith-Rowe two seasons ago at Huddersfield, and we all know how well that turned out, so we know Azeez is in the best possible hands for the next stage in his development to become a star of the future at Arsenal.