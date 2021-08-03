Miguel Azeez expected to stay with Arsenal and vie for minutes in the first-team

Miguel Azeez has returned to Arsenal’s pre-season this summer and impressed manager Mikel Arteta, and he is now expected to push on and battle for senior minutes .
The 18 year-old is hotly tipped to be the next academy graduate to make his mark in the first-team, and his performance and goal in our friendly win over Watford made a statement of intent.
Football.London‘s Kay Kaynak now claims that he is set to stay with the club and aim for minutes in the first-team, although that plan could change if Granit Xhaka stays, as well as having a new signing brought in to challenge for minutes in the central midfield roles.
Dani Ceballos left the club at the end of his second loan spell this summer, while Matteo Guendouzi was sold to Marseille, although Albert Sambi Lokonga has arrived with his own intention to play, and with Xhaka, Mo Elneny and Thomas Partey also options there is no guarantee that Azeez will get a look in.
Lucas Torreira, Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are still at the club at present, but are linked with exits which could allow Azeez and Lokonga to battle it out as back-ups to the senior trio, and I’m sure the majority of the Arsenal faithful will be getting behind the youngster who is tipped to do great things.
Would a loan move with further first-team guarantees be key to his future involvement, or would training and playing alongside our players and systems be the best pathway into the side?
Patrick
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
The only mystery about Miguel Azeez still remaining is his current contract duration at Arsenal.
The emergence of Azeez coupled with the acquisition of the talented Lokonga could influence Arteta to accept an offer of 22m for Willock.Newcastle are apparently prepared to pay this sum and I would not be surprised if such a bid was accepted.I don’t think many on JA appreciate just how good Lokonga is .He was on standby for Belgium at the Euros , as was Maddison for England, and nobody can tell me that England have more quality in midfield than Belgium.In essence, I do not see Lokonga as a back up this season, but as a genuine contender to start.Azees to me can be used from the bench and , even at a young age he will offer more than Elneny or AMN in midfield.There is no need to send him out on loan in my opinion.
Just sense, sense and more sense.
Let’s hope MA sees things the same way.
At 18 who knows if he is ready?
ESR 21 Nelson 21 Willock 21 Nketia 22 Niles 23 all went on loan.
Saliba 20 and Mavro 23 are still on loan as are Torreira 25 and Guendouzie 22.
Martinelli 20 has been kept as has Saka 18
Balogun 20 not sure of his immediate future.
So many questons yet to be answered.
Barring Saka and ESR….if you are young you are likely to be overlooked by MA. I think he struggles to actually coach players to be better and develop, makes sense why he avoids most youngsters.
He also lacks genuine assertiveness, ousting players shows this. Real coach improves skills and attitudes.
Been saying for a year he’s the perfect partner for Partey once a bit older.
Only question is…is he on MA good or bad list. With youngsters who really knows!
No another question is: does he want to spend a lot of time breaking into this side it does he want to prove himself at Newcastle where he knows he’ll play a lot? Could definitely see him wanting the latter, and good for him if so.
If we have a reasonable buy back clause, it’s actually good for all parties