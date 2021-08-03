Miguel Azeez expected to stay with Arsenal and vie for minutes in the first-team

Miguel Azeez has returned to Arsenal’s pre-season this summer and impressed manager Mikel Arteta, and he is now expected to push on and battle for senior minutes .

The 18 year-old is hotly tipped to be the next academy graduate to make his mark in the first-team, and his performance and goal in our friendly win over Watford made a statement of intent.

Football.London‘s Kay Kaynak now claims that he is set to stay with the club and aim for minutes in the first-team, although that plan could change if Granit Xhaka stays, as well as having a new signing brought in to challenge for minutes in the central midfield roles.

Dani Ceballos left the club at the end of his second loan spell this summer, while Matteo Guendouzi was sold to Marseille, although Albert Sambi Lokonga has arrived with his own intention to play, and with Xhaka, Mo Elneny and Thomas Partey also options there is no guarantee that Azeez will get a look in.

Lucas Torreira, Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are still at the club at present, but are linked with exits which could allow Azeez and Lokonga to battle it out as back-ups to the senior trio, and I’m sure the majority of the Arsenal faithful will be getting behind the youngster who is tipped to do great things.

Would a loan move with further first-team guarantees be key to his future involvement, or would training and playing alongside our players and systems be the best pathway into the side?

Patrick