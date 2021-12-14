Miguel Azeez not thinking of premature return to Arsenal in January

Miguel Azeez was one of the biggest stars of Arsenal’s reserve side last season, with many spectacular performances and goals from midfield, so it was widely thought that a season with Portsmouth under Danny Cowley would give the 19 year-old some much-needed regular first team experience in front of big crowds in the South Coast.

But due to various injury and fitness problems, it hasn’t quite worked out for Azeez in the first half of the campaign, and it has recently been disclosed in the Portsmouth News that Cowley is expecting to bring in a couple of new loanees in January.

As Pompey already have their maximum quota of 5 loaness, there has been speculation about who will have to give way for new arrivals to come in, with Azeez being discussed as a likely contender.

But now he has broken into the first team reckoning, playing in their last 3 games and Azeez refuses to contemplate being sent back to his parent club prematurely. He told The News: ‘At the moment I’m in December so I’m just focusing on my next game. At the moment it’s not in my mind because I’m focusing on those games and giving good performances whenever I play.”

When asked whether he had spoken to the manager about his future, he replied: ‘No”.

‘When it happens, it happens. I’m just focused on playing so whenever that happens I want to make sure to give the best account of myself. Hopefully I can carry on doing that.’

That is the correct attitude for him to have of course, and now that Cowley seems to have gained a bit more confidence in playing him, perhaps we are worrying about nothing.

I, for one, hope he stays and has a spectacular second half of the season, and returns to Arsenal ready to break into the first team next season….

