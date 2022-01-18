Miguel Azeez returns to Arsenal as “a better player”

Portsmouth manager praises Arsenal youngster

The Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez might not have hoped for things to go the way they eventually did at Fratton Park.

The young midfielder just appeared 10 times for the League One outfit Portsmouth, as he struggled to establish a spot in Danny Cowley’s team.

However, the 18-year-old will certainly be looking at the remarks by his former coach, after his loan spell was cut short by his parent club Arsenal.

Cowley – who was instrumental in Emile Smith Rowe’s development, when the Englishman was on loan at Huddersfield two years ago – was impressed with what he saw with Azeez.

The 42-year-old English coach believes that the Arsenal youngster has improved at his time with Portsmouth, and Cowley has no doubts whatsoever that the England U18 international will “go on to become a top player.”

He told the official Pompey website: “I believe this has been a fantastic stepping stone in Miguel’s journey – moving into a senior environment and playing League One football.

“I have absolutely no doubt that he’ll go on to become a top player and this will have been an important part of his development.

The Portsmouth boss continued, “He leaves here a better player and hopefully a better person. We’ve been impressed with his focus and commitment to improve.”

“There are some areas of his game that are beyond this level and other areas that he needs to keep working at, as with any young player.

“I’m as excited as everyone else to see how he progresses, and we wish him nothing but success moving forward.”

Whether the Gunners see him as a beneficial squad player or someone who needs more exposure outside the club is still in the dark.

One thing is for certain: Azeez provides an immediate upgrade on Charlie Patino because he is much further ahead in his development.

With Mikel Arteta having to work with bare bones until now in midfield, he would be pleased to see Azeez’s face in the training ground and we may even see him feature against Liverpool.

