Miguel Azeez returns to fitness with a bang – Good news for Portsmouth

Arsenal’s young starlet Miguel Azeez was expected to shine on loan at Portsmouth under Danny Cowley this season, but other than playing an hour in the opening game of the season, in a 2-1 defeat by Brighton, and he has been hampered by an hamstring injury ever since.

As Cowley said after the game: “Miguel is such a young player who is finding his way in professional football,”

“It was a tough start but this is the life of a professional footballer – it’s not always easy.

“But he’s a top player and he will learn a lot from today.”

It was Cowley that was trusted with Emile Smith-Rowe’s development while at Huddersfield and we are hoping he will just as successful with Azeez, who was extremely impressive with the Arsenal U23s last season, and I am sure Cowley will be very pleased to see that Azeez was now fit enough to have fstarted for the England U20s last night.

He has definitely proved he is ready now as he scored an excellent finish which he was proud to put on his own Twitter page.

Win ✅goal✅assist🅰️✅ good end to the international break:) @England pic.twitter.com/GyBwOU5yxp — Miguel Azeez (@MiguelAzeez) October 11, 2021

So hopefully he can keep his hamstring in good health and now he can start helping Portsmouth to start climbing up the table, and come back ready to join the Gunners first team squad next season..