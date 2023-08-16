Mikael Silvestre gives his opinion on what Balogun should do

Former Arsenal player Mikael Silvestre has advised Gunners striker Folarin Balogun to consider leaving the Emirates and to join AS Monaco.

AS Monaco, along with Inter Milan, has expressed interest in the young player as Arsenal has made him available for a potential transfer during this window.

Despite Balogun’s strong performances over the past year, particularly during his loan spell with Reims in France, he hasn’t been able to fully establish himself at Arsenal.

Balogun has asserted his preference not to leave the club on loan again, placing Arsenal in the position of either selling him or integrating him into the first team.

Given these circumstances, Arsenal is open to selling Balogun and has set an asking price of around 50 million euros for their academy product.

While Inter Milan and AS Monaco continue to vie for his signature, Mikael Silvestre believes that returning to France, specifically AS Monaco, could be a favourable move.

The ex-defender said, as quoted by Football London:

“I’m not in his shoes, but I would go back to Ligue 1 and choose Monaco.

“They need a striker and one like him. He would fit in well there, and he knows Ligue 1.

“It would make sense to go and establish himself at Monaco and continue the good run he had with the 20-odd goals he scored.

“He should continue his progression with a side that is trying to build a competitive side that can go back to competing for the Champions League places.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is a player we need to offload soon so that he can get as much game time as he wants at another club.

We do not have the space for him to play often, so there is no need to keep him when we can make money when he leaves.

