Mikael Silvestre gives his opinion on where Arsenal are right now

Former Arsenal player Mikael Silvestre believes that the Gunners have hit top form at the right time as they aim to compete for the Premier League title.

Arsenal has displayed one of the best league forms in England in 2024, posing a significant challenge for teams like Liverpool and Manchester City.

In the previous season, Arsenal faced a downturn in the second half of the season, a crucial stage of the title race, showcasing inexperience and ultimately missing out on winning the league despite holding a substantial early advantage.

However, this season seems to present a reversal of fortunes, with Mikel Arteta’s men recently securing impressive victories against Liverpool and West Ham in their last two games. The positive momentum in the late stages of the campaign could position Arsenal favourably in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Arsenal is now in good form at an important stage of the term and Silvestre is impressed. He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“It’s still early but obviously December was a setback but looks like they had a good winter break and now they’re performing better.

“It’s good to be in form at this moment in the season because the other team – Man City – is also coming back to their best.

“So, for Arsenal to be in good form in mid-Feb, ready to compete, is a good sign for the final sprint.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have learnt from the hurt of last season and expect our players to be better prepared now.

Judging by their form in the last few weeks, we can expect this team to have achieved great things when the term finishes.

