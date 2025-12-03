Mikael Silvestre predicts Lewis-Skelly’s future amid Chelsea interest

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal, but former Gunners defender Mikael Silvestre does not expect the youngster to leave the Emirates this season. Lewis-Skelly has impressed since breaking into the first team, establishing himself as one of Arsenal’s finest emerging talents. He has consistently performed above expectations whenever given the opportunity, demonstrating both quality and maturity beyond his years.

Competition for Game Time

Despite his talent, Lewis-Skelly has struggled for regular playing time, largely due to Riccardo Calafiori’s strong performances as the club’s first-choice left-back. Unless Calafiori is unavailable through suspension or injury, Lewis-Skelly’s opportunities will remain limited, a situation that could frustrate the defender as he seeks to build his career. With the World Cup approaching at the end of the season, Lewis-Skelly will be keen to secure sufficient minutes to remain in contention for England selection. The prospect of a move to Chelsea could be tempting to guarantee regular football, but Arsenal are unlikely to make such a departure straightforward.

Silvestre’s View on Lewis-Skelly’s Future

Silvestre, speaking via Metro Sport, expressed confidence that Lewis-Skelly’s future remains at Arsenal. He said, “I don’t see Myles Lewis-Skelly going anywhere between now and the end of the season. While Mikel Arteta might currently favour Riccardo Calafiori as the starting left-back, he’s been injured before and Arsenal can’t afford to be short in any position, given the Premier League title is on the line.”

Despite limited opportunities, Lewis-Skelly is expected to remain at Arsenal for the remainder of the season, with the club prepared to manage both his development and their immediate competitive needs.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…