Mike Riley announces changes to VAR – No more offsides for toe nails and noses

Last year it seemed like VAR was destrying fans’ enjoyment of the game by disallowing goals by ridiculous margins, like Chelsea’s goal in the last minute of the FA Cup Final, which would have needed a slide rule to figure out how far it was offside.
And what about when Dani Ceballos saw his headed effort against Fulham being ruled out after VAR adjudged Bukayo Saka’s toenail to have been offside in the build-up…
NO GOAL! Saka’s toe was just offside and VAR intervened. It’s the tightest of margins and Fulham survive!
These ridiculous decisions, and the penalties awarded if there was the slightest contact with any arm or hand, made a mockery of a season that was already extremely disjointed because of Covid.
But now Mike Riley has announced that there will be big changes this season. “Fundamentally we want the approach to be one that best allows the players to go out and express themselves, allows the Premier League games to flow and means the refereeing team, both as referee and as VAR, don’t intervene for the trivial offences,” Riley told SkySports. “Let’s create a free-flowing game, where the threshold is slightly higher than it was last season.”
“The principles we established are: the referee should look for contact and establish clear contact, then ask if that contact has a consequence, and then has the player used that contact to try and win a foul or win a penalty,” Riley added. “It’s not sufficient to say ‘yes there’s contact.’
“I think partly we got into that frame of mind by the forensic analysis that went on in the VAR world. Contact on its own is only part of what the referee should look for; consider consequence and the motivation of the player as well.”
“On marginal offside, we’ve now effectively re-introduced the benefit of the doubt to the attacking player,” Riley said. “Where we have a really close offside decision, we carry on following the same process that we did last season with the one pixel lines; we’ll then put on the thicker broadcast lines, and where they overlap those situations will now be deemed as onside.
“What we give back to the game is 20 goals that we would have disallowed last season by using quite forensic scrutiny. So it’s the toe nails, the noses of the players who are offside; they might have been offside last season but next season they won’t be.”
Well, I don’t think I’ve ever said these words before, but WELL DONE MIKE RILEY.
Let’s hope that we can get back to free flowing football and can celebrate a goal when it goes in instead of waiting 5 minutes for a decision…
Finally, some good news ahead of the new season.
We might see more goals. But we’ll also see more Park the Bus tactics with eleven men in their own half, because it’s going to be more difficult to make offside traps
We should be alright then ,Arteta loves trying to find a parking space for his bus on match day .😂
Arteta’s tactic isn’t Park the Bus. Because he always assigns at least one attacker on the shoulder of the opposition’s last defender, when we don’t have the ball
The problem is the people using the technology ,having watched the Euros and the higher standard of referring from other parts of the world it makes you realise how far behind we are in terms of quality officiating in this country .
Mike Riley being in charge says it all really .
Could not agree more and well said DAN.
My personal and consistent view is that VAR is harmful and should never have been adopted at all, mainly because it undermines the match referee anbd his word OUGHT to be final.
To seek total perfection in any sports system used by humans is unrealistic and I have long held that such aims are unrealistic and unachievable.
Secondly , how and why Mike Riley, who was a dreadful on field ref, is allowed such power to hold our sport to ransom is an obscenity and should be rectified by his immediate sacking IMO.
👍👍 Spot on, Dan
Granit Xhaka is expected to sign his new contract with Arsenal until June 2025 – final details still to be agreed, Granit open to discuss as he’s not joining AS Roma this summer. #AFC
Yep, so that pretty much confirms he is not leaving and although I would have preferred we moved on from him, I have got my head around him staying for another 4 years and can live with him as 4th choice central midfield option behind Partey Lokonga and a new dm. We should now look to sell Elneny as it’s either or not both of them staying, please. We still have to sign a dm no if’s but’s or maybe’s, Bruno Guimeraes, Bissouma, Renato Sanches, Koopmeiners, Mikel and Edu pick one and go get it done! As someone who hasn’t voiced my opinion on Arteta often, this decision to renew Xhaka’s contract and state he is a key player going forward alongside a string of other questionable decisions on players that is all on him, NO EXCUSES he will either pleasantly surprise us all or will fall on his sword. If we are not in and around top 4 come December it’s curtains for him I’m afraid.
Ad PAT, I am very far from being alone in wanting VAR abolished in its entirety.
Id keep just goal line tech , which is in any case not VAR. I firmly believe VAR undermines the onfield ref and my contention is that refs ought to be solely in charge and backed to the hklt by authorities and NOT undermined.
I will shortly write a piece for JA setting out the full case against VAR- AT LEAST UNTIL AND UNLESS IT BECOMES AS INSTANT AS GOAL LINE TECH , WHICH DOES NOT THEREFORE UNDERMINE REFS.
Your last paragraph sums it up for me. The time spent on working out an offside for example, not only undermines the ref and linesmen but bores me rigid
Another 20 goals over 380 games.
One more goal every 20 games.
One goal more for each team on average per season.
Hardly a game changer.
Why are there so few goals in Football?
The PL average is 2.7 per game.
The average number of passes per game is 900.
So a billion pounds worth of players over 100 minutes and 900 passes only produces 2.7 goals on average per game.
Utterly criminal.
PL games should have many more goals.
There should be a minimum of 6 goals per game.
Reducing team numbers to 9 would help.
As a bit of fun from an Arsenal perspective which 2 from the first eleven would you be dropping?