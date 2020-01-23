Mikel Arteta accused of not bringing the Manchester City style to Arsenal

Former Gunner takes a dig at Mikel Arteta about how Arsenal are playing.

When Arsenal made Mikel Arteta their new manager, there were all kinds of reactions from fans and football lovers.

Some believed that Arsenal was too big a team for Arteta to use as a launching pad for his managerial career while others believed that Arsenal was making a good choice and they could become the next Manchester City.

The Spaniard has certainly made watching Arsenal attractive again and he has also succeeded in making some Arsenal players, who had been written off before, vastly improved.

He has struggled for wins but the progress that has been made under him is pretty obvious.

However, Stewart Robson appears to be sceptical about the impact Arteta has had and he claims that the Spaniard hasn’t brought the Guardiola style of play with him as most people expected.

The former Gunners midfielder told Love Sport Radio per Goal: “He needs to get some consistency in the way his team plays from one half to the next. There have been some games where Arsenal have been totally outplayed.

“You think of Leeds in the first half where they couldn’t get near to Leeds. You think of the second half against Chelsea at the Emirates where for 20 minutes Arsenal were excellent. Then they went back into their shell, defended far too deeply and Chelsea got back into the game.”

He added “The Arsenal of old closed the ball down, they stopped the opposition playing and getting out of their own half.

“This Arsenal team are not doing that. They are not making it difficult for the opposition to get out of their own half.

“This is what Pep Guardiola has done at Manchester City and I thought that is what Mikel Arteta would bring to Arsenal.”

I have to be honest and admit that these comments from a former Gunner have irritated me. Unless someone comes along and hands over £1 billion for new players how the hell is Arteta expected to bring the Man City way to the Emirates?