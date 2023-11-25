Mikel Arteta adamant that Tomiyasu is not for sale “He’s going to be with us”

Almost every Arsenal player has performed admirably this season. Some have even attracted suitors. Takehiro Tomiyasu is one such player who has attracted the notice of a few big clubs.

The Japanese international has already excelled as a left back, a center back (he played there in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup 1-0 win against Brentford), and a right back this season. He has made 10 league appearances after 12 match days, demonstrating how essential he is to Arteta’s plans this season, which is fantastic given how he couldn’t establish a continuous run in the team last year owing to injury.

Bayern Munich has reportedly identified him as a key winter transfer target. Even so, Bayern Munich or any other bidder interested in signing him will have a difficult time convincing Arsenal to do business with them. Why so? From Mikel Arteta’s latest remarks, it will be difficult for Arsenal to consider allowing Tomiyasu to leave any time soon since he is a player he values, he recognizes his quality, and he wants him to stay.

“I really want him to stay.” Arteta said via Arsenal.com, “I value the player a lot. He’s loved and respected by everybody at the club. He’s at the level we need to make an impact on the team. He’s going to be with us,”

I’m sure Arteta almost certainly implies that Tomiyasu is not for sale. With his versatility and current form, the club should simply reward him with a new bumper deal and continue to benefit from his skills.

Darren N

