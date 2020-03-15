Mikel Arteta adds West Ham United star to his wish list

Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to sign Issa Diop from West Ham next summer

The Frenchman has been a shining light in the West Ham team that has struggled for much of this season. The young defender joined the Hammers from Toulouse in 2018 and has remained consistent with his performances.

He has attracted the attention of some of the Premier League’s biggest sides including Manchester United in the past, but the Hammers have refused to sell.

With the London side struggling to remain in the Premier League, it is understood that they may have to give in and cash in on one of their best players.

Mirror Sports claims that Mikel Arteta has become the latest manager to be aware of the player’s ability and the Spaniard is looking to sign him in the summer.

The report claims that Arteta hopes to fix Arsenal’s defence issue that has plagued the club for years by signing new quality defenders.

The Gunners already have a French defender coming next summer – William Saliba.

It is unclear if Arteta will keep hold of Pablo Mari after the Spanish defender impressed in his two games for the club.

Diop is still very young and might be able to develop further and serve Arsenal for years to come.