Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal could have lost to Manchester United

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw against Manchester United this evening, a result that represents a significant blow to the Gunners’ title hopes.

Mikel Arteta’s side had been closely tracking Liverpool, with the Gunners having played two games fewer than the table-topping Reds before the match. Arsenal entered the game full of confidence, having comfortably secured a 7-1 victory in their previous competitive fixture. With such a commanding performance behind them, the Gunners were confident of securing all three points from the encounter. However, things did not go as smoothly as they had imagined.

Despite a challenging season thus far, Manchester United refused to roll over, showing great resilience and determination to resist Arsenal’s attacking threats. The Red Devils defended well, frustrating Arsenal at times, and could have easily come out as the victors themselves. Arteta acknowledged his team’s struggles during the game, admitting that they could have been beaten by the home side.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Arteta said:

“When we had the first half that we had where we were exceptional, we didn’t test the keeper. We had some unbelievable situations but we didn’t get the last shot or the last pass. We didn’t capitalise, we rushed the game, we started to lose duels and we could have ended up losing it.”

Arteta’s assessment reflected the frustration felt by the Gunners, as despite dominating possession and creating several good chances, they were unable to capitalise on those opportunities. While Arsenal may have been the better side in terms of controlling the game, their failure to convert chances ultimately meant they were unable to secure a win.

Although the result is far from ideal for Arsenal, Arteta reflected that a draw was a fair outcome given the balance of play. He recognised that, despite their dominance in possession, the Gunners were unable to turn that into a decisive advantage, and a share of the spoils was probably the right result. Arsenal must now regroup and focus on their remaining fixtures, as they continue their pursuit of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.