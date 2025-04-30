Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal have ‘to do something special’ to play in the final

Mikel Arteta has made it clear that Arsenal are not giving up hope of reaching the Champions League final, despite suffering a narrow defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners, who have shown strong form throughout the competition, now face a tough but not insurmountable challenge as they prepare for the return leg in Paris.

This season has seen Arsenal emerge as one of Europe’s most consistent sides, and with their Premier League title hopes dashed by Liverpool, the Champions League remains their only opportunity to secure major silverware. PSG, however, have enjoyed an impressive run themselves, having already eliminated two Premier League clubs en route to the semi-final. They are now aiming to make Arsenal their third English victim in this year’s competition.

While Ligue 1 is often viewed as a level below the Premier League in terms of overall competitiveness, PSG’s performances this season have challenged that perception. Arsenal now stand as the final Premier League representative with a chance to reaffirm the English league’s superiority. To do that, they must replicate the kind of away performance that saw them overcome Real Madrid in the previous round.

The 1-0 deficit is far from unmanageable, but Mikel Arteta is aware that it will take something extraordinary to turn the tie around. As quoted by the Daily Mail, the Arsenal manager stated: ‘I don’t know the percentage, but we have a lot of chances to be in that final. As I repeat myself, you have to do something special in the competition to have the right to be in the final. And the time to do it is going to be in Paris.’

Arteta’s message is one of belief, tempered by the understanding that advancing to the final will require a high-level performance from his squad.