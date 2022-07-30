Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal remain active in the transfer window

Arsenal have moved to bring in five signings already this summer, but manager Mikel Arteta isn’t quite ready to stop.

The Gunners have bolstered most areas of the team, adding Zinchenko who can play at LB and at CM, Gabriel Jesus up front and with Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira to bring extra in behind the Brazilian. Matt Turner has also joined, and is expected to fill in as our new second-choice shot-stopper, while William Saliba’s return from loan also poses as a new signing also.

Charles Watts claimed that he wasn’t expecting much more movement from us in regards to incomings this summer, but Arteta seems to have other ideas.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal plan: “We are still hoping to do something else if the market allows. You have seen some movement in the last few days as well…”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC “We want to get the perfect balance and the plan we wanted from the beginning”. @SamBIitz pic.twitter.com/e8tAMYztyn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2022

I’d still like to see another CM or winger added to the squad, but I do wonder if we have to offload Nicolas Pepe and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

What is interesting is that we appealed to line up with an interchanging 4-3-3 3-5-2 formation today, which could potentially mean that a wing-back should also be in consideration, not that we would like to see Saka replaced in the team.

Which position do you think we should be most actively seeking improvement?

Patrick