Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal was poor against Fulham

Mikel Arteta has admitted that his team performed poorly in their match against Fulham, resulting in a 2-1 defeat.

Arteta’s side had hoped to capitalise on Manchester City’s poor form to create a significant gap at the top of the Premier League table. They aimed to end the year as leaders but suffered a setback with a loss to West Ham before facing Fulham.

Fulham, known for their toughness under Marco Silva, met expectations by defeating Arsenal 2-1. It was a disappointing day for a team aspiring to be champions, and Arteta acknowledged that their performance fell well below the expected standard.

Arteta said, as quoted by the BBC:

“We weren’t good enough. We lost three days ago when we deserved to win, but today we were nowhere near that level.

“We conceded two very similar goals, giving the ball away. Defensively we were second best.

“We had a great performance against Liverpool, against West Ham, this is the one you have to isolate as it is our worst performance of the season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great that Arteta is making this admission. We now expect him to prepare his team to do better in the next few games.

If we keep dropping points, we will even struggle to make the top four at the end of the term.

