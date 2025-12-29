Mikel Arteta admits Aston Villa are in great shape ahead of their meeting

Arsenal are preparing to face Aston Villa for the second time in December and will be eager to secure a victory, though the challenge is far from straightforward. The Villans have been in sensational form, winning their last 11 games across all competitions, and will be looking to extend that run by defeating Arsenal for a second time this month.

The reverse fixture saw Arsenal suffer a defeat, making this encounter at the Emirates an opportunity for the Gunners to seek revenge. Even with the support of their home fans, they will face a formidable opponent. Villa have demonstrated their quality in recent weeks, producing results against some of Europe’s finest teams, and are determined to prove they can overcome the top sides consistently.

High stakes at the top of the table

Arsenal currently sit just two points ahead of Manchester City, meaning that a win is vital to maintain their lead in the Premier League. The players are fully aware of the significance of the match, and Mikel Arteta has acknowledged the challenge posed by an in-form Villa side. Tactical preparation and mental focus will be crucial for the Gunners if they are to protect their position at the summit.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta said, “We have a really tough match. We know their level, what they are doing, but it’s a beautiful game as well to prepare and play.

“They merit to be there. Look at what they are doing and how consistent they’ve been, and what Unai has done with the club. I think they fully deserve that credit because they are doing it on the pitch where you have to show your level.

“We’ll watch it back. I have a few ideas and things that we have to do better. It was quite cruel as well, the way we lost it, but we’ll learn from it.”

Tactical awareness and preparation

Arteta’s remarks highlight both the respect he has for Villa’s achievements and the meticulous planning required for the fixture. The focus will be on learning from past mistakes while implementing strategies designed to exploit any weaknesses. For Arsenal, this match represents more than just three points; it is an opportunity to assert dominance over a team in peak form and maintain momentum in the race for the Premier League title.