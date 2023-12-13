Mikel Arteta admits Declan Rice is Arsenal’s emergency defender

Mikel Arteta has revealed Declan Rice is Arsenal’s emergency centre-back in case they need him in games.

The Gunners have a strong squad, but not the biggest in the Premier League or Europe.

Over the years, they have bolstered their squad with some of the finest defenders worldwide to make themselves safer at the back.

This is one reason they have remained one of the top clubs in England, but sometimes injuries and suspensions could deny a team of its best players.

Arsenal has a contingency plan and after their game against PSV, Arteta confirmed Rice is the player they will turn to if they have an emergency in defence.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘We are very short at the back and I really wanted to try if something happens, how we’re going to resolve that situation.

‘I thought he was really good.

‘He has played there before. We have to try as if we have an emergency we have to understand and to be sure that we can fill that gap in the right way.

‘He has a lot of composure on the ball, he wins a lot of duels for a player of his size and he has done it in the past. He is a good option.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a very good and versatile player and we seem lucky to have him in our squad now.

The Englishman has not put a foot wrong since he joined us in the summer and he might become our best signing under Mikel Arteta.

