Mikel Arteta admits he is finally tempted to rest Bukayo Saka

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted he is considering giving Bukayo Saka a rest in upcoming games, as the winger has been almost ever-present in his starting XI this season.

Saka has been in exceptional form, and his performances have been crucial to Arsenal’s success, contributing to their strong start and positioning near the top of the Premier League standings.

As the Gunners aim to challenge for the Premier League title again this season, Saka’s continued excellence has been a key factor in their wins. He has also been breaking and setting new records, further cementing his status as one of the team’s most important players.

However, some fans are growing concerned that Saka may be overworked, raising the need for him to rest to avoid potential burnout or injury. While resting him might be a sensible long-term strategy, it could cause some anxiety among supporters, as Arsenal has benefited greatly from his consistent presence on the pitch.

Arteta was asked if he has contemplated resting the winger, and he said to the Arsenal Media:

“Yes there is, and we have taken him off a few times this season and we have to manage the load on him, but at the moment, he’s in a good place.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been in fine form and has been ever-present in our team this season, so we need to find some space to rest him.

