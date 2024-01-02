Mikel Arteta admits it was a “painful and sad day” to end Arsenal’s year

Arsenal was defeated yet again in their game last weekend, losing 2-1 to Fulham. The Gunners are on a run of three League games without a win, having dropped points when they drew 1-1 with Liverpool, when they fell 2-0 to West Ham, and when they lost to Fulham.

Many Gooners felt Arsenal should have easily won games over Liverpool and Fulham if they had been clinical. That was not the case against Fulham. The Gunners did nothing at Craven Cottage to merit a victory over the Cottagers.

Bukayo Saka’s goal in the fifth minute of the first half may have given Arsenal the foundation to run riot, but it wasn’t to be.

Fulham defeated Arsenal thanks to goals from Raul Jiménez in the 29th minute and Bobby De Cordova-Reid in the 60th.

Mikel Arteta, interestingly, attempted to explain why his team lost that match. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Arteta said his team was not good enough against the hosts.

“We weren’t good enough. We didn’t have enough rhythm threats. Defensively, we were second best,” Arteta said.

He added, “Painful and a sad day. That’s how I would sum it up. We had the chance to be top of the table after 20 games. Three days ago, we lost a game that we deserved to win; today was a different story.”

Arsenal’s title challenge is jeopardised. After dropping 8 points in their last three games, they are now fourth in the Premier League table, trailing Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Liverpool.

If the Gunners want to win the league in 2024, they must turn a corner, return to winning ways, and hope to find consistency.

Jack Anderson

