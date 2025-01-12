Mikel Arteta admits Odegaard is struggling without Saka

Mikel Arteta has acknowledged that Martin Odegaard may be feeling the absence of Bukayo Saka as the winger recovers from surgery. Saka and Odegaard have developed an exceptional on-field partnership, one that has been instrumental in Arsenal’s success over recent seasons. Their understanding on the pitch has delivered moments of brilliance, with both players feeding off each other’s creativity and skill to consistently trouble opposing defences.

Odegaard, Arsenal’s captain and midfield maestro, suffered his own injury earlier in the campaign, sidelining him for two months. Upon his return, he quickly reestablished himself as a vital part of the team. However, Saka’s current absence is now being felt deeply across the squad, and perhaps most notably by Odegaard, who thrives when paired with the England international.

Saka underwent successful surgery recently, and his recovery is expected to keep him out of action for approximately two months. During this time, Arsenal has faced challenges maintaining the same fluidity and creativity in attack, and Odegaard’s performances have come under scrutiny. The Norwegian playmaker has struggled to replicate his usual form, sparking speculation that Saka’s absence may be affecting him.

When asked about this situation, Arteta told Arsenal Media:

“It can be an element of that. Martin came back from an injury and in the first week or two, you have that extra energy, and then you play every three days. He was ill as well for over a week, and that plays a part, so there’s a lot of circumstances. Obviously, it’s inevitable to think when you have such a chemistry with a player and you’re not together next to each other, you’re going to notice that something is different.”

Arteta’s comments highlight just how important Saka and Odegaard’s partnership has been for the team. The duo shares an almost telepathic understanding on the pitch, with Saka’s pace and movement perfectly complementing Odegaard’s vision and passing ability. Together, they have been the driving force behind many of Arsenal’s most impressive performances in recent seasons.

Arsenal must now navigate a critical period of the season without Saka, and Odegaard will need to adapt to new combinations in attack. The team’s ability to remain competitive in the title race will depend on how well they can adjust to the loss of one of their star players.

The Gunners have worked hard to stay near the top of the Premier League table, and Saka’s absence has created an additional challenge. However, they have depth in their squad, and Arteta will be hoping that other players step up to share the creative load with Odegaard

Saka’s return will undoubtedly be a significant boost for Arsenal, and fans will be eager to see him back in action alongside Odegaard. The pair has become one of the most formidable partnerships in the league, and their chemistry will be key to Arsenal’s ambitions of lifting silverware this season.

For now, the team must dig deep and continue to pick up results without their star winger. It’s a test of resilience for Arteta’s side, and the outcome could shape the course of their campaign.