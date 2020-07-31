Mikel Arteta admits ‘refreshing’ advice and support from Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that former boss Arsene Wenger has been in touch over the past months, supporting and advising our new inexperienced coach.

The Frenchman was of course the manager of the famous Invincibles side of 2004, and led the team to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups over a 22-year period, and was even coached our new boss at Arsenal during 2011-16.

The pair build up a strong relationship at the club, with the Spaniard emerging as captain during his time at the club, and the two remain in contact to this day Mikel confirmed.

“I’ve been in touch over the last few months a few times with him but not before the final,” Arteta told the official Arsenal FC website.

“It’s a private conversation. It’s great to have him on board and he gives me great advice. Just talking to him, you know?

“He has such a knowledge. He’s such an intelligent person, just knowing that he’s there and he’s going to be supporting us and supporting me, it makes me feel calmer.

“I think you can talk about anything with him and you can take the book out and make some notes.”

It’s a shame that Wenger ruled himself out of a role as Director of Football at Arsenal, but it is quite refreshing to hear that he is still involved in the club even in a limited and friendly advisory role.

Arteta clearly feels that he has a fair grasp on his squad in preparation for the big final, with him not feeling the need to reach out to the experienced legend ahead of Saturday.

Would Wenger and Arteta have different tactics going into the Chelsea match-up? Do we think the Frenchman would have backed Arteta’s stance on Ozil and Guendouzi of late?

Patrick