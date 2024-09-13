Mikel Arteta admits Sterling wants to prove a point at Arsenal

Raheem Sterling is eager to make his debut for Arsenal when club football resumes this weekend. After his recent transfer, the international break has given him valuable time to familiarise himself with his new teammates and Mikel Arteta’s system.

Sterling is pushing to feature in the North London derby against Tottenham, but Arteta will need to decide whether to include him in the squad. The winger enjoyed success at Manchester City, but his move to Chelsea didn’t pan out as expected, leading to his loan switch to Arsenal.

Determined to silence his critics, Sterling is motivated to prove himself, and Arteta has acknowledged that the new signing is keen to make a statement at the club.

He told Arsenal Media:

“He looks great.

“First of all, because he’s got a big smile on his face, a lot of energy, he’s at it and wants to prove a point. When someone’s got that in his belly, you sense it straight away. Obviously I don’t need to discover anything about his quality and what he can bring to the team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sterling is one of the most experienced players in our group now, and if he plays at his best, he will be a terrific addition to our squad.

But we already have a very good team, and he must work very hard to get space to play for us this season.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…