Mikel Arteta admits VAR has improved since the first Newcastle game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has acknowledged that VAR has seen improvements since their last game against Newcastle United.

The Gunners faced Newcastle in a challenging match at Saint James’ Park last year, which ended in a controversial defeat for Arsenal. Both teams are set to meet again this weekend as Arsenal aims to maintain their title charge alongside Liverpool and Manchester City.

The previous encounter was a difficult fixture for Arteta’s side, with the result influenced by a contentious goal. VAR has played a prominent role in numerous Premier League games this season, including the controversial decision in the Arsenal vs. Newcastle match.

Arteta, who faced charges for his comments after that game, has now admitted that VAR has shown improvement since that encounter.

He told Arsenal Media:

“That’s what we all wanted, that at the end the decisions are better. The last stats that came across showed that it was a significant improvement and a lot of decisions were getting right, so hopefully that’s the case and we continue to do that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

VAR has been an issue and there is no guarantee that there will be no controversy in this game.

Our players just need to do well and ensure they win even with the problems.

