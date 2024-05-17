Mikel Arteta admits VAR issues have to be discussed by Premier League clubs

Mikel Arteta has spoken about VAR as Premier League clubs prepare to vote on whether it should stay or be scrapped.

VAR was introduced to the game to improve decision-making and reduce contentious calls.

Before the technology was implemented, there were numerous controversial decisions, and fans believed that introducing VAR would enhance the accuracy of officiating.

However, that hasn’t been the case, as human errors continue to affect decision-making even with the technology.

Several high-profile mistakes have occurred, prompting Wolves to call for the technology to be scrapped.

Premier League clubs will vote on the matter at the end of the season, and Arteta has shared his views on the technology.