Mikel Arteta agrees new three-year deal to end speculation about his future

Mikel Arteta has agreed to a new three-year deal with Arsenal, ending speculation about his future.

The Spaniard had entered the final 12 months of his previous contract at the Emirates, and fans were eager to hear news of his extension.

Arsenal has become one of the most competitive clubs in Europe since Arteta took over as manager, which is remarkable considering the team was languishing in mediocrity when he joined.

Their consistent form over the last two seasons has seen them come close to winning the league in each of those campaigns.

Arteta had earned this extension long ago, but the Gunners were focused on other priorities, confident that when the time came, he would sign a new deal.

The Athletic reports that the former midfielder has now put pen to paper on a fresh contract until 2027 and will continue to lead the Gunners.

The focus will now shift toward ensuring that Arsenal achieves success this season as they compete for four trophies.

With a more experienced and stable team, there is a strong chance they could end their trophy drought this term.

This is the best business we’ve done this summer, and we can now focus on achieving success with Arteta at the helm.