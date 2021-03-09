Mikel Arteta already has Edu’s first task for the summer

Mikel Arteta and Edu have a fine working relationship and that has been responsible for the many transfer decisions that have been taken at Arsenal since the Spaniard became the club’s manager.

Edu has redesigned the club’s scouting system and is also helping Arteta to rebuild the squad.

Not all his signings have impressed, but he will be in charge of transfers alongside the club’s gaffer again in the summer.

Mirror Football says Arteta has identified the need for a new striker in his team and he will ask Edu to get to work in getting that sorted.

The Gunners have some top draw strikers on their team, but the summer could see the departure of several.

The report says the club expects to sell Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette when the transfer window reopens.

They want to keep hold of Folarin Balogun, but the teenager’s deal is running out and he looks likely to leave.

There is no appetite to renew Lacazette’s deal and Nketiah has also not met expectations.

When these attackers leave, Arteta expects the club to land him a top striker that can support the likes of Bukayo Saka.

The report further claims that Arsenal has identified Eintracht Frankfurt’s Andre Silva and Celtic’s Odssone Edouard as strikers who can deliver the goals at the Emirates.