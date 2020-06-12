Mikel Arteta answers fans and critics after Arsenal loss against Brentford

Arsenal has been preparing for the return of Premier League football next week as Mikel Arteta hopes to get his team into the Premier League’s European places at the end of this season.

The Spaniard has been putting players through their paces and they have stepped up preparations by playing friendly games.

The Gunners have played two friendly games and they were beaten by Brentford in their last friendly match.

One of the low points of that game was when David Luiz made a silly mistake that caused the Gunners to concede a goal.

Several fans, former players and pundits have slammed the defender (The Mail) for his horror show and some are worried that the result might mean the Gunners are not ready for the restart.

However, Mikel Arteta has played down their worries by claiming that the games are just for the players to get some level of fitness and to practice playing without the fans ahead of the real business.

“We’re trying different things,” Arteta told Sky Sports via Mirror Sports when asked about the defeat.

“We’re trying to give minutes in their legs to all of the players, obviously you have to change a lot of players through the games.

“Getting adapted to playing in an empty stadium as well, not having that energy from the fans. It was good, we played two friendlies, we’re getting a bit of rhythm, we haven’t played for a while, we tried to make is as close as possible to a real game.”