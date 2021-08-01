Mikel Arteta appears downbeat in the club’s efforts to offload squad surplus in current window

Arsenal have managed to work quickly thus far in trying to strengthen the squad as they look to bridge the gap to the top of the table, but we may now need to concentrate on departures.

We have spend in excess of £75 Million to bring in Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Ben White thus far, whilst we are yet to sell a single player, with David Luiz’s exit at the end of his contract the only substantial departure.

As we near the beginning of the Premier League campaign, with just two weeks until we kick things off against Brentford, the manager is forced to consider the scenario of being stuck with a number of players, despite our efforts to sell.

When asked if it was difficult to continue to do his job knowing that some of his players are available for transfer at present including Hector Bellerin, he claimed that he simply had to respect all those still under contract with the club, seemingly downbeat on the club’s efforts to offload them.

“I don’t know,” Arteta admitted to Arsenal Media after the final whistle today. “I’m going to coach them and train them, and respect and look after everybody because they are our players. Hopefully they can have their minds here and prepare here because they are Arsenal players and our job is to make them as good as we can.”

Would all the early work from our club be undone if we fail to offload certain players this summer?

Patrick