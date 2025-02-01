Arsenal’s need for a striker is well known, but perhaps what has gone under the radar this month is that the Gunners have almost certainly made a bid for a long-term target.
Supporters will no doubt be mindful that losing out on Ollie Watkins is yet another tick in the ‘almost but not quite’ box.
The Watkins failure is particularly disappointing given his Gunners allegiance, but there’s still time to move on to other targets before the window closes.
Will they be a first or even second choice? Unlikely, but such are the difficulties of landing big names in this particular window.
It seems pretty clear that RB Leipzig’s £55m-rated (BBC) Benjamin Sesko remains a player of interest, and it appears that a cheeky attempt has been made by the club in January to finally acquire him.
Reliable journalist, Ben Jacobs, explained the situation on the Curtis Shaw TV podcast.
“The approach was made to Leipzig about are you or aren’t you prepared to sanction and exit,” Jacobs noted.
“I get the impression that has been done discreetly, and now it’s being downplayed by sources.
“There’s no denying that Arsenal went to Leipzig and asked the question and tried to understand whether there was a particular fee that could warrant a sale, but the other challenge is the player saying I committed to a year here because I thought it was best for my development.”
With the project still evolving under Arteta, the fact that the club appear not to have been able to land Sesko in January shouldn’t necessarily be seen as a negative.
Yes, he would’ve arguably provided the firepower needed to help force the issue in the Premier League, but if there’s a chance the club can land him in the summer for a price that’s more beneficial, that allows further room in the squad for strengthening.
Why not go get Osimhen for loan, see how he’s going fair. If he does well sign him permanently and if he doesn’t free him and go for Sesko that u wanted and at a cheaper fee.
A lot is said about Osimhen’s baggage, but that’s MA’s job and he’s to MANAGE even such players in our interests!!
Could some of these reasons for turning down available options definite signs that there’s no interests in recruiting?
be a little lazy with our targets?
Just go get a striker there’s plenty of quality out there typical atsrnal everything on the long finger
I read an article the other day claiming that Arsenal’s so called first choice Sesko, has signed another new contract with his club until 2029.
With a gentleman’s agreement that he could leave in the 2025/2026 season.
Make of that what you will. 👍
no other team gets that penalty call besides Liverpool. Or City if they’re down a goal.
Didn’t we get a penalty against Man United for a Havertz dive ?
Jonathan David is a great target. He has scored over 20 goals across multiple seasons, won a league title and scored in the UCL at a good rate. He’s only 25 and free in the summer. The decision making at this club is imbecilic.
Arsenal are NOT interested in buying a striker despite the glaring need for it. As long it finishes in the top 4 that would be fine with them. Liverpool is too ahead & favourite to win the EPL.In July there will be stiff competition for these strikers Sesko, Gyokeres, Isak etc & Arsenal might not even buy one .
And for all this time we’ve known we needed a striker we shouldn’t have been caught up in these expensive targets.
And I also read elsewhere Emery is almost securing a massive talent in Stefanos Tsimas for 15 million from Germany at a time when they still have the massive output of Watkins.
And we sent Biereth and Nketia away and we are fully aware our central attack is nearly non-existent considering it’s predictability.
Strangely though, none of the top clubs seemed interested in either Biereth or Nketiah and, as it now seems, they were wise not to.
Dear old Bednter was supposed to be a striker, so should we have kept him I wonder?
I’m sure the club knows exactly who they want and, if they can’t get him now, they’ll try again in the summer.
Is that acceptable?
Man City will be back in the summer
Looks like Arsenal has become comblesant and can not catch up with Liverpool without signing a formidable striker.
Liverpool are total determined to go full throttle🤔
Why can’t we buy Semenyo who is a proper winger and can score because we have shown repeatedly that our Manager doesn’t want strikers.