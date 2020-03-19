Mikel Arteta asks Arsenal to trigger contract extension of their Brazilian star

Mikel Arteta wants to keep David Luiz at Arsenal for longer

Mikel Arteta has asked Arsenal to trigger the one-year extension on David Luiz’s contract as the Brazilian continues to impress under him.

Luiz has been in fine form for Arsenal since he made the move from Chelsea. He struggled in the first few months of his move to North London, but he has recovered well to become an important member of the Arsenal team under Mikel Arteta.

Luiz initially joined the Gunners on a short term deal, but Sun Sport claims that he has worked well enough to merit an extension.

The report claims that the Gunners are prepared to trigger the extension that would keep him at the Emirates until 2021.

Arteta is expected to sign another defender in the summer transfer window, but he knows that the experience of David Luiz would be key in any new defence he forms if they are to be successful.

Luiz is one of the most decorated members of the Arsenal team as he has won the league in more than two countries, among other trophies.

One of the issues he had at Chelsea was their unwillingness to give over 30-year-olds more than a year’s contract.

It is unclear if he would accept an extension of just one season, but Arteta appears determined not to lose him.