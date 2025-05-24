Mikel Arteta attempts to give a timeline for Jurrien Timber’s return after surgery

Arsenal have received unfortunate news regarding one of their standout players, Jurrien Timber, who has suffered an injury just as the season draws to a close. While the timing of the setback is preferable to mid-season disruption, it remains a blow for a team preparing for a crucial summer.

Timber Faces Recovery Period

The Dutch defender has been an excellent addition to the squad since his arrival, delivering consistently strong performances whenever called upon. His contribution was particularly vital during a spell when Ben White was unavailable due to injury, and Timber’s reliability ensured Arsenal did not feel the absence of the England international as keenly as they might have.

Following the injury, Timber underwent surgery and will now spend the summer focusing on his rehabilitation. Supporters are optimistic that he will be able to rejoin his teammates in time for the beginning of pre-season, but as yet, there is no confirmed timeline for his return.

Arteta Provides Update on Defender’s Status

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked for an update during his press conference ahead of the Southampton match. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he said:

“We don’t know yet. It will depend how the recovery goes. It will be weeks, but we don’t know exactly how much. Hopefully, it will be somewhere near the pre-season, if everything goes well, but we don’t know yet.”

The uncertainty surrounding the length of Timber’s absence is not ideal, but with the season drawing to a close, there is time for a measured and careful recovery. The club will be in no rush to bring him back prematurely, especially with over a month before pre-season preparations are expected to begin.

Timber has proven to be a key figure in the squad, and having him available from the start of next season would be a significant boost. With the upcoming campaign set to be pivotal in the club’s ambitions, ensuring that all key players are fit and ready will be essential.

