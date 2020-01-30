Mikel Arteta authority is without question at Arsenal including transfers

Mikel Arteta rejected Edu’s recommendation proving he has the final say on transfers.

Arsenal could have made a move for PSG’s Layvin Kurzawa this month but Mikel Arteta doesn’t seem to rate the player.

Kurzawa is available for a cut-price deal this winter as he enters into the final six months of his contract and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Star Sports claim that Edu had recommended the signing of Kurzawa to Mikel Arteta, but the manager decided against making a move for the defender.

One reason that Arteta decided not to move for Kurzawa is that he trusts Bukayo Saka to fill the left-back spot that has been left open because of the injuries to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

Kurzawa is set to leave PSG for free when this season ends and several clubs have been looking to sign him, Arsenal has now turned their attention to other targets.

The Gunners have already sealed the signing of Pablo Mari from Flamengo. The Spaniard is highly rated and spent three years on the books of Manchester City although he never played for their first team.

He comes at a time when Arsenal will be missing Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers through injury.

Southampton outcast Cedric Soares is also likely to sign for Arsenal before the transfer window shuts and you have to think that Arteta has sanctioned both the Mari and Soares deals.

It seems that no transfers can be done without Arteta being 100% on board and that can only be a good thing.