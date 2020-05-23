Mikel Arteta back in Arsenal training after recovering from coronavirus

After becoming the catalyst for the Premier League to be suspended, Mikel Arteta has fully recovered from the coronavirus and has returned to Arsenal training reports the Sun.

The Spaniard was infected with the virus in early March and that was the trigger for the Premier League to suspend the competition.

It has been more than 70 days since a game was held in the competition, however, last week teams voted to return to training ahead of a restart next month.

Teams have returned to training, and Arteta was pictured leading the Arsenal side in training yesterday.

The Spaniard who has been working hard while self-isolating at home will be glad to be back on the grass as he seeks to lead his team to a European place when this campaign ends.

Since he became Arsenal’s manager, he has overseen an upturn in performance at the Emirates.

They were knocked out of the Europa League this year, however, they remain unbeaten in all domestic competitions and he would hope that his side can continue their progress when the season restarts.

The Gunners are currently closer to the relegation places than they are to the top of the league, but only eight points separate them from fourth-placed Chelsea.