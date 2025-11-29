Mikel Arteta backed to become an Arsenal legend

Arsenal continue to progress under Mikel Arteta, who is now in his sixth year as manager and remains central to the club’s long-term ambitions. His development since taking charge of the team that offered him his first managerial role has been evident, and many observers regard him as a coach capable of guiding Arsenal to a higher level. The former midfielder is confident in his ability to achieve that aim, and the club’s steady improvement supports the belief that his methods are taking hold.

Arteta’s Ongoing Evolution as Manager

Arteta has earned significant respect for the tactical clarity and competitive mentality he has instilled, yet his critics continue to highlight one key point. Arsenal have not lifted a trophy at the end of a season since 2020, the year they last won the FA Cup. Although the team have come close to securing further honours, they have fallen short of claiming another title. Even so, Arsenal remain one of the most compelling sides to follow, and their progress suggests that the trophy drought could come to an end by the conclusion of the current campaign. The collective strength of the squad, their consistency in major competitions and their continued growth under Arteta all contribute to optimism around the club’s direction.

Saha’s View on Arteta’s Potential Legacy

Louis Saha believes Arsenal are close to achieving a breakthrough that would elevate Arteta’s status to that of a club icon. In comments made via Goal, he said, “He could be a legend like Wenger, and he wants to see the team winning leagues in the same way. They have matched the quality of Wenger’s teams, but not their ability to win titles. That’s their goal next.” His assessment reflects the broader sentiment that Arsenal possess the quality and structure to challenge decisively for major honours. Saha’s remarks underline the belief that sustained progress under Arteta could lead not only to trophies but also to a legacy reminiscent of the most celebrated eras in the club’s history.