Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal’s decision on the European Super League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed the club’s decision to stay loyal to UEFA after the protagonists of the European Super League won in court.

The breakaway competition could now be revived shortly as Barcelona and Real Madrid look to recruit more clubs to join them.

Surprisingly, Napoli says they are open to joining the competition, which is a problem for UEFA, who will fight to ensure it does not lose its best clubs.

But many top clubs in England and Europe, including Arsenal, have pledged their loyalty to UEFA and it is a major win for the governing body.

Mikel Arteta has now reacted to the Gunners’ statement that they are with UEFA and said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Whatever the decision of any club, the soul of this game belongs to the supporters as they make this possible and then it is the players.

‘Look after those two in the best possible way. That is our big responsibility and our duty. Every decision has to be focused on those two aspects, and then have a game that promotes integrity and the beauty of the game.

‘We love playing Champions League football and we will continue to do so, our plan doesn’t change.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is commendable that we have taken a stand on the European Super League and there is no more confusion.

Now, we can forget about the battle between the proponents of both organisations and stick to playing football for as much as possible.

