Mikel Arteta backs England call-ups for two Arsenal stars

Mikel Arteta has conveyed his belief that a potential England call-up would be an “incredible experience” for Arsenal youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly. The teenagers have made significant progress in breaking into the Gunners’ first team this season, attracting attention from various quarters, including new England manager Thomas Tuchel.

With Tuchel’s first Three Lions squad set to be announced on 14 March, both Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly are reportedly under consideration. While Arteta remains uncertain about their inclusion in Tuchel’s squad, he is confident that representing their country would be a valuable opportunity for the young duo.

“I have no idea [if they are on Tuchel’s longlist],” Arteta stated. “Obviously, what I’ve read and hear about the noise that is around it. So, it’s Thomas who will talk with his coaches the decision and we’ll support it.” Arteta said as cited by The Standard

The Arsenal manager commended the environment fostered by Tuchel and his coaching staff, highlighting that it would offer an excellent learning platform for the young players. However, Arteta also made it clear that while he fully supports any potential international involvement, the management of the players at club level remains under Arsenal’s control.

While Nwaneri has been earning plaudits for his performances, Lewis-Skelly’s recent disciplinary issues have raised concerns. The 18-year-old left-back was substituted before half-time during Arsenal’s 7-1 Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven after receiving a yellow card and narrowly avoiding a red for a late tackle.

Arteta addressed the incident, underscoring the importance of Lewis-Skelly learning from the experience. “I think it was quite clear that we had a liability there, with the yellow card and the next action,” he explained. “So, it wasn’t a moment to take any risk, and learn from that experience managing the game for so long, especially with how important this competition is.”

The Arsenal manager stressed the need for Lewis-Skelly to recognise the fine margins in professional football and to enhance his ability to control and dictate situations on the pitch. He emphasised the importance of applying defensive principles to improve the chances of winning the ball without exposing the team to unnecessary risks.

As Arsenal prepare for its upcoming Premier League clash with Manchester United, attention will be on whether Lewis-Skelly can maintain his place in the team and exhibit greater discipline. Meanwhile, both he and Nwaneri will eagerly await Tuchel’s squad announcement, with the possibility of international recognition adding another exciting milestone to their burgeoning careers.