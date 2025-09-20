Mikel Arteta backs his star to shine in duel against Haaland

Arsenal will face Manchester City in a high-stakes Premier League fixture this weekend, one that promises to be one of the most captivating matches of the season. Both sides are among the favourites for the title, and this early-season clash offers a clear test of their credentials. Several individual battles are expected to shape the game, but the duel between Erling Haaland and Arsenal defender Gabriel is likely to draw the most attention.

Mikel Arteta has backed Gabriel to excel in this challenge, emphasising his physicality and defensive intelligence. Speaking via Goal, the Arsenal manager said: “It’s his qualities, one of them is that he can get up to anybody in the world. He’s someone that really enjoys the defensive part, the contact, the physicality. When the game has to get to that part, he enjoys it. That’s a big quality to have and it’s very needed with someone like him [Haaland] as well, who is so physical. You need to have those qualities to be efficient. I think it’s efficiency, the word that you want to use with defenders. In relation to the quality of your opponent, how you’re going to adapt your qualities to resolve a lot of situations. If you don’t have to have any contact and it’s not needed, even better. But Gabi has both, I think.”

Arsenal’s Recent Form

The Gunners enter the match on the back of two consecutive victories. They defeated Athletic Club in the Champions League and secured a Premier League win following their loss to Liverpool before the international break. These results have restored confidence, and the team will aim to carry their momentum into what is expected to be a challenging encounter.

Stakes and Expectations

Manchester City also come into the game with high ambitions. The reigning champions are determined to assert their dominance and move closer to the top of the table. Arsenal, meanwhile, are keen to prove they can compete at the highest level and aim to build on their early-season form.

The match will demand concentration, tactical discipline and resilience. Gabriel’s duel with Haaland may be decisive, but the outcome will depend on the team as a whole. For Arsenal, the objective is clear: remain focused and take advantage of the opportunity to claim a crucial victory against one of their fiercest rivals.

