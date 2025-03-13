Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal has “found another solution” thanks to Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko produced a moment of brilliance for Arsenal against PSV last night, scoring a stunning goal from midfield with his left foot.

The Ukrainian has not been a regular starter at the Emirates recently, with Mikel Arteta opting for other options in his position. However, with Arsenal holding a comfortable advantage from the first leg, Arteta rotated his squad, giving Zinchenko a rare opportunity to start. He made the most of his chance, delivering a goal that delighted both fans and his manager.

Zinchenko’s strike was the kind of goal supporters often expect from Martin Odegaard, given the Norwegian’s left-footed ability and midfield role. Odegaard frequently finds himself in similar positions but has not always capitalised on them. Arsenal has been searching for goals from midfield for some time, and Zinchenko’s performance suggests he could be a valuable option in that regard.

Arteta was pleased with the goal and the additional attacking threat that Zinchenko offers. Speaking about the midfielder’s strike, the Arsenal boss said, as quoted by Arsenal Media:

“Martin has done it as well. I think Alex’s finish was great. He’s got the ability to do that, to carry the ball and in those spaces to put the ball in the back of the net. I’m really happy, because we have found another solution as well to fit his qualities and what the team is demanding at the moment. So it’s really good to have him in that condition.”

Zinchenko has struggled for consistent game time this season, but moments like this could force Arteta to reconsider his role in the squad. If he continues to make an impact in the limited minutes he gets, Arsenal may well look to utilise him more frequently as they push for success on multiple fronts.

His ability to contribute offensively from deep could prove useful as Arsenal seeks additional goal-scoring outlets to complement their attacking play.