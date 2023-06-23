Mikel Arteta believes his transfer target is a future Arsenal captain

According to reports, Mikel Arteta views Declan Rice as a potential future captain of Arsenal and is actively pursuing the English midfielder in the current transfer window.

Rice has emerged as one of the standout midfield talents in England, attracting interest from Arsenal over the past few seasons.

While Manchester City poses a significant threat in the race to sign him, Arteta remains optimistic that Arsenal will secure his signature. The Gunners’ manager has expressed a keen interest in the talented England international.

A report from The Daily Mail highlights Arteta’s admiration for Rice’s leadership qualities, with the belief that he could be a captain for the club in the future.

Arteta has previously shown that prolonged tenure at the Emirates is not the sole criterion for the captaincy, as evidenced by his appointment of Martin Odegaard as the club’s leader.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a leader, and we can all see how he carries himself on the field for West Ham and the England national team.

Any player that deserves to be the club’s captain based on their performance should not be denied the chance to lead the group, so if Rice proves he is good enough, we will back him for that role.

