Mikel Arteta believes it is too early to determine which teams are in the title race

Mikel Arteta believes it is too early to focus on the Premier League title race, as the main challengers have yet to emerge.

Liverpool currently tops the standings, but Arsenal and Manchester City are also expected to remain in contention for the long haul.

With all three clubs still having over 30 games left to play this season, fans expect them to be involved in the title race.

However, it’s too soon to rule out other contenders, as teams like Chelsea and Aston Villa could join the race as the season progresses.

The Gunners have been working hard to stay near the top of the table, and we expect them to continue in that fashion.

Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean Arsenal is already considered one of the favourites for the title, and Arteta emphasises that it’s still too early to make such predictions.

He told Arsenal Media:

“It’s super early, we have just started it. You can feel already the tension in every match, and the importance of every match. We are just in October, so imagine!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had a good season and need to stay in good shape and keep winning, but it is too early to be obsessed about the title race.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…