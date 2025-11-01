Mikel Arteta believes this season is more competitive than previous seasons

Mikel Arteta has reflected on the increasing difficulty of the Premier League, describing the current campaign as the most competitive in recent years. His comments come at a time when Arsenal sits at the top of the standings, continuing their impressive run of form both domestically and in Europe.

Arteta on the Premier League’s Rising Standards

Despite his team’s strong performances, Arteta has acknowledged that the level of competition across the league has never been higher. The Arsenal manager believes that improvements in coaching, recruitment, and organisation among clubs have made every fixture more demanding. According to Arsenal Media, Arteta said, “More than ever, I think the level is increasing year after year. Better structure, better organisation, better decision-making from clubs, managers, better players, so it tells you the difficulty of that. When I look at the big teams, the way [the promoted clubs] have behaved and how they have earned points or lost points, it’s from very small margins and that’s the reality in this league.”

Arsenal’s Continued Drive for Success

Arsenal have emerged as one of the strongest teams in Europe this season, consistently producing high-quality performances. Under Arteta’s leadership, they have combined structured defending with fluid attacking play, reflecting both tactical discipline and creativity. The manager’s belief that the league’s overall quality has improved adds further weight to his side’s achievements so far.

The Gunners remain determined to end their long wait for a Premier League title, and Arteta’s comments show that he is not underestimating the task ahead. With a deep and balanced squad, Arsenal aims to stay competitive through the demanding months to come. Their fixture against Burnley, a newly-promoted side in strong form, serves as another test of consistency and focus.

While most observers expect Arsenal to secure victory, Arteta has made it clear that no game can be taken lightly in such a finely balanced competition. His respect for every opponent reflects the mentality he has instilled in his players, one built on humility, effort, and constant improvement.

