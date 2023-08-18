Mikel Arteta blocks Tierney’s move to Real Sociedad

Kieran Tierney’s omission from Mikel Arteta’s squad for Arsenal’s season opener against Nottingham Forest serves as a clear indication that the defender is no longer in favour at the Emirates.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has assumed Tierney’s role in the first team, and in situations where Zinchenko is unavailable, other players such as Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu have been prioritised over the Scottish defender.

Tierney’s desire to depart the club is evident, and there are interested parties willing to accommodate him, including Newcastle United and Real Sociedad. Both clubs have recently secured spots in the Champions League and are keen to strengthen their squads, potentially through a loan deal.

While Arsenal is inclined towards selling Tierney, Mikel Arteta reportedly rejected Real Sociedad’s approach, as reported by Noticias De Gipuzkoa. Consequently, Sociedad has shifted its attention to pursuing Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon as an alternative option.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney will continue to push to get his move away from Arsenal, as he knows he deserves to play as many games as possible for the club.

We need him in the squad to cover in cases where we suffer a serious injury, but the defender deserves a bigger role than that, so we should be open to allowing him to leave, even if it is for a loan-to-buy agreement.

