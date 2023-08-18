Mikel Arteta blocks Tierney’s move to Real Sociedad

Kieran Tierney’s omission from Mikel Arteta’s squad for Arsenal’s season opener against Nottingham Forest serves as a clear indication that the defender is no longer in favour at the Emirates.
Oleksandr Zinchenko has assumed Tierney’s role in the first team, and in situations where Zinchenko is unavailable, other players such as Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu have been prioritised over the Scottish defender.
Tierney’s desire to depart the club is evident, and there are interested parties willing to accommodate him, including Newcastle United and Real Sociedad. Both clubs have recently secured spots in the Champions League and are keen to strengthen their squads, potentially through a loan deal.
While Arsenal is inclined towards selling Tierney, Mikel Arteta reportedly rejected Real Sociedad’s approach, as reported by Noticias De Gipuzkoa. Consequently, Sociedad has shifted its attention to pursuing Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon as an alternative option.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tierney will continue to push to get his move away from Arsenal, as he knows he deserves to play as many games as possible for the club.
We need him in the squad to cover in cases where we suffer a serious injury, but the defender deserves a bigger role than that, so we should be open to allowing him to leave, even if it is for a loan-to-buy agreement.
In an ideal world the young Scottish should slide in seamlessly at left back, but the lad has fell out of favor to the extent the bench was not a possibility in the curtain raiser.
Tierney could certainly let his presence felt just like in preseason, but only if good sense prevail.
What is wrong with Arteta clearly dosnt like Tierney (probably one of the best left backs in premier) also he has no time for ESR he’ll get found out this year and move him on
Keep Tavares as back up and get a fee for Tierney before he’s worth a small transfer fee ,he’s obviously not in Artetas plans as 2 right backs get game time before him ,been saying it for years he’s not good enough unless he’s bombing forward and putting in needless over hit crosses and leaving us exposed behind while struggling to get back into position,even one on one he’s found wanting against good opponents,overhyped IMO and the lack of interest in his signature pretty much sums him up .
Will add ,Zinchenko gave us a new dimension last season ,which proved a master stroke from Arteta which showed in our final league position,not sure why some fans seem intent on getting Tierney back into the squad unless they want Arteta to revert back to flat back 4 because that is the only way you can get Tierney into the team and even then he’s not solid enough anyway .
From the start of the window, I had thought lt was best to sell Tierney for a good fee since he had apparently fallen out of favor even before the end of last season. My view was strengthened after I watched Timber excel at LB against City in the Community Shield game.
But with Timber injured long term now, we can’t afford to let Tierney go.
Tavares would be a big risk though it could be argued that it’s the duty of the coaches to work him up to standard