Mikel Arteta breaks 90 year old unwanted Arsenal record

The Year 1930….
So here’s the issue. I like Mikel Arteta and want him to succeed but how I ask you am I meant to submit articles about Arsenal without pointing out things are not entirely groovy at the moment?
I often comment that we have gone backwards since Arsene Wenger left.
That’s not a reflection on my opinion of our current manager just a long-held belief that only when Mr Wenger left would we realise what a job he did, considering the lack of ambition from the person he worked for.
The classic ‘be careful what you ask for’ because now you’re going to get it.
Long term readers will know that was my point of view at the time and I see nothing since to change my mind. For example, the maximum points total we can get in the League Is now 61.
To put that in perspective Mr Wenger’s lowest was 63.
I’m not less of a fan just because I don’t predict the Gunners to challenge for titles, or compare our coach to Pep Guardiola.
As much as he bemoaned VAR on Friday night, I believe that was not the real reason Arteta seemed angry. He normally is able to compose himself and stay calm after defeats but that was the most wound up I have seen the Spaniard.
He had said the week before, Arsenal not being in Europe was unthinkable. Was reality setting in?
Has he looked at the League table and seen that we are 7 points behind 7th with 5 games to go (that’s even if that position is enough to qualify for Europe)?
He will surely know now that we have to win the Europa League to return to the Champions League, and based on the Everton game, we will most certainly have to play a lot better to beat Villarreal over two legs (and either Roma or Man United in the Final).
I’m hoping his claim that we played well enough to beat both the Toffees and Fulham was a method for the players benefit. He did the same when we lost the first North London Derby of the season. Because if he’s watching our last two performances and is happy with what he’s seeing then we are in serious trouble!
The reason I think he looked almost shell shocked on Friday was that he had just beaten an unwanted record. A stat that makes even the most optimistic Gooner unlikely to be able to see as progress.
We have just beaten a record that has lasted 90 years …….
Everton’s 1-0 win at the Emirates means we have lost 9 times at home this campaign, the most since 1930! We still have 3 games left to play in our stadium so one more defeat we take the honour outright.
Sticking up for the class of 1929/30 they could argue that they had to play 2 more League home games than the current version (well they can’t because none of them are alive anymore)
I will give the players the small benefit of the doubt that it can’t be a coincidence that we have our worst home form the year there are no fans inside venues, but equally that can’t be an excuse as everyone has had to adapt.
Ironically 1930 was the year we won our first ever official silverware, Herbert Chapman leading us to the FA Cup. No wonder Arteta looked a bit flustered.
For those of you who still think Arteta is tactically better than Mr Wenger and/or we have progressed, this is what was happening in the world the last time we were so poor at home ……
1930
Monarch – George 5th
UK Prime Minister -Ramsay McDonald
Herbert Hoover is the 31st President of the United States
The World are Dealing With what would be known as the Great Depression – starting in the US – It’s the most dramatic and longest economic decline in the 20th century.
Sheffield Wednesday Are English Champions
The First ever Mickey Mouse Comic was sold
Warner Brothers released its first cartoon
Uruguay Win the First Ever World Cup
Sean Connery was Born
The BBC broadcast the UK first ever drama production
America build the (at that point) biggest building in the world – 40 Wall Street
UK sells its first sliced bread
Pluto was discovered (the planet not the dog) and officially announced as the 9th planet from the Sun
So for those who predicted a title challenge in the summer and called me negative for questioning that stance?
For those who say I have an agenda against Stan Kroenke for thinking he could have done more in January then just slashing a wage bill.
For those who didn’t understand why the likes of myself were dismayed that we played a weak team in the Cup.
For those who until recently arrogantly envisaged we would go on a winning run when we haven’t all season….
Please look again at how long ago we were this bad.
Again, I want Arteta to succeed but how can you say we haven’t gone backwards?
Measured on any metric you want, those who thought the grass would be greener without Mr Wenger? You couldn’t have been more wrong!
Be kind in the comments
Dan
If we see the records, Arteta might be the worst Arsenal manager ever. But bringing them up won’t help the team out
We’re still in EL, so hold all your demoralizing comments until we get kicked out of it. Unless you prefer to see Arteta out, instead of winning EL
If the fans are so toxic, the team won’t be motivated to win the game in Spain
I see sense in your comment. I used to have an issue with your inverted left foot right foot talk two seasons be ago. It’s good to agree with you on something good.
If the players are to be thinking of this record, surely they’ll give up based on dear before even kicking the ball and only thing it’ll do for fans is to make us all give up before the whistle also
Some people prioritize site traffic and YouTube clicks than the squad’s morale. The others prefer to see the back of Arteta in this season than winning EL
Those kinds of “fans” had better follow their favorite ex-Gunners elsewhere
Sillly comment from you Gotanidea ,I take you are talking about Ozil ,if so what’s that got to do with how Arteta is performing .
Aha! New week, new round of inducing depression.
Definitely a bad record no doubt, tough pill to swallow. Not gonna change the fact that I was ready for so many ups and down this season as his first year.
I mean wait, did you all think we were just gonna stroll back to the top and the manager would not struggle in something that’ll be hi first season as a rookie manager?
Boy oh boy, am I glad I zeroed my mind last season that he’d definitely need two-three seasons? Yes I am.
All of this losing, the league position, the unwanted records, of cus they’re all bad, but I also know it could’ve been better and that we chose to give him the job.
Hey I mean, it’s basically what the club’s doing. If you chose to give him the job, then you bety be ready to give him the time to learn on it and have his growth process while supporting him to have a good growth.
That’s something a lot of you fans refuse to acknowledge.
Compare his records with Emery, Wenger n all that while ignoring the fact that both managers been managing for years and both managed super clubs already with shít tons of experience. Why expect a rookie to suddenly give you what you want in his first attempt?
Onto Thursday… Still behind my manager and my team. We have 3 more cup finals to play to ensure UCL. Let’s keep the focus and bright spirits.
COYG
Just hearing that Bergkamp, Henry and Vieira want to join Ek in buying Arsenal!
Yippee!!!
Sue, Kolasinac had plans of joining the four men, but apparently they need more than muscles and a ripped body to buy out SK🤭
I wonder why Flamini’s got no interest in any football club though.
He’s one of the richest footballer on the planet by eons. He could buy all of Kroenke’s assets easily, but I guess he’s more focused on his company instead.
Daniel Ek’s 4 billion net worth doesn’t look too inspiring. Henry, Bergkamp and Viera joining would mean he doesn’t get to own all of the club
@Declan- if any Buyer wanted to take over the Club and unite a very demoralised and divided Fanbase, bringing those Legends back to the Club will be the start.
BUT- coaching or Ambassador roles only for the Legends. Not one of them is capable of moving this Club on from where we are at the moment. Having a novice manager will not work, as Arteta is proving only too well unfortunately.
But with those names, and an owner who wants to see the club successful, it will attract all the Top Managers.
Yet despite having the worst home record since 1930 Arsenal can still make the CL.
This just backs up my claim that Arsenal is benefiting from big club privilege where even if you fail you will still be rewarded.
The Arsenal fans protesting against the ESL which gives certain clubs the chance of CL football no matter how bad their league form is are very quiet about Arsenal getting the chance of Champions league football despite horrendous league form.
Apparently these self righteous gooners are of the opinion that privilege is bad except when it is good for us.
Hypocrisy comes to mind.
Would you me mind explaining how winning the EL and qualifying for the CL backs up your claim that “Arsenal benefit from big clubs privilege where even if you fail you’ll be rewarded..”?because unless I’m mistaken we had to win the FA cup to qualify for the EL and to qualify for CL we have to first win the EL so how winning a competition is rewarding failure?
@Wyoming- since when over the last 30 years has English Football been anything other than money motivated?
And what would you do if we won the EL and qualified for next seasons CL? Object? Protest? Refuse to watch? Of course you wouldn’t.
The prize of CL was motivational to win the EL. Just as a EL place is for winning the FA Cup. Which is why we are in the competition this year if you remember. Or are you so principled you refuse to watch any EL games?
Get real PAL.