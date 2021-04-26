Mikel Arteta breaks 90 year old unwanted Arsenal record

The Year 1930…. by Dan Smith

So here’s the issue. I like Mikel Arteta and want him to succeed but how I ask you am I meant to submit articles about Arsenal without pointing out things are not entirely groovy at the moment?

I often comment that we have gone backwards since Arsene Wenger left.

That’s not a reflection on my opinion of our current manager just a long-held belief that only when Mr Wenger left would we realise what a job he did, considering the lack of ambition from the person he worked for.

The classic ‘be careful what you ask for’ because now you’re going to get it.

Long term readers will know that was my point of view at the time and I see nothing since to change my mind. For example, the maximum points total we can get in the League Is now 61.

To put that in perspective Mr Wenger’s lowest was 63.

I’m not less of a fan just because I don’t predict the Gunners to challenge for titles, or compare our coach to Pep Guardiola.

As much as he bemoaned VAR on Friday night, I believe that was not the real reason Arteta seemed angry. He normally is able to compose himself and stay calm after defeats but that was the most wound up I have seen the Spaniard.

He had said the week before, Arsenal not being in Europe was unthinkable. Was reality setting in?

Has he looked at the League table and seen that we are 7 points behind 7th with 5 games to go (that’s even if that position is enough to qualify for Europe)?

He will surely know now that we have to win the Europa League to return to the Champions League, and based on the Everton game, we will most certainly have to play a lot better to beat Villarreal over two legs (and either Roma or Man United in the Final).

I’m hoping his claim that we played well enough to beat both the Toffees and Fulham was a method for the players benefit. He did the same when we lost the first North London Derby of the season. Because if he’s watching our last two performances and is happy with what he’s seeing then we are in serious trouble!

The reason I think he looked almost shell shocked on Friday was that he had just beaten an unwanted record. A stat that makes even the most optimistic Gooner unlikely to be able to see as progress.

We have just beaten a record that has lasted 90 years …….

Everton’s 1-0 win at the Emirates means we have lost 9 times at home this campaign, the most since 1930! We still have 3 games left to play in our stadium so one more defeat we take the honour outright.

Sticking up for the class of 1929/30 they could argue that they had to play 2 more League home games than the current version (well they can’t because none of them are alive anymore)

I will give the players the small benefit of the doubt that it can’t be a coincidence that we have our worst home form the year there are no fans inside venues, but equally that can’t be an excuse as everyone has had to adapt.

Ironically 1930 was the year we won our first ever official silverware, Herbert Chapman leading us to the FA Cup. No wonder Arteta looked a bit flustered.

For those of you who still think Arteta is tactically better than Mr Wenger and/or we have progressed, this is what was happening in the world the last time we were so poor at home ……

1930 Monarch – George 5th UK Prime Minister -Ramsay McDonald Herbert Hoover is the 31st President of the United States The World are Dealing With what would be known as the Great Depression – starting in the US – It’s the most dramatic and longest economic decline in the 20th century. Sheffield Wednesday Are English Champions The First ever Mickey Mouse Comic was sold Warner Brothers released its first cartoon Uruguay Win the First Ever World Cup Sean Connery was Born The BBC broadcast the UK first ever drama production America build the (at that point) biggest building in the world – 40 Wall Street UK sells its first sliced bread Pluto was discovered (the planet not the dog) and officially announced as the 9th planet from the Sun

So for those who predicted a title challenge in the summer and called me negative for questioning that stance?

For those who say I have an agenda against Stan Kroenke for thinking he could have done more in January then just slashing a wage bill.

For those who didn’t understand why the likes of myself were dismayed that we played a weak team in the Cup.

For those who until recently arrogantly envisaged we would go on a winning run when we haven’t all season….

Please look again at how long ago we were this bad.

Again, I want Arteta to succeed but how can you say we haven’t gone backwards?

Measured on any metric you want, those who thought the grass would be greener without Mr Wenger? You couldn’t have been more wrong!

Be kind in the comments

Dan