Mikel Arteta breaks his silence on Kieran Tierney’s future

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, has provided a significant update regarding Kieran Tierney’s future, addressing the speculation linking him with potential moves to Celtic and Newcastle United.

The defender had been a key figure at the Emirates, consistently featuring in the starting lineup. However, his position came under threat with the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko, which resulted in Tierney assuming a backup role.

Despite the transfer rumours suggesting a possible return to Celtic, Arteta has now clarified that Tierney remains an integral part of his plans for the team. This statement suggests that the Scottish player is not set to leave Arsenal and will continue to be a part of the manager’s future strategies and considerations.

He said via Metro Football:

‘He is in our plans, and as you said, he came on really well [on Saturday in a pre-season match against Manchester United].

‘It’s not the first time, every time he’s played in pre-season, he’s been really good. This is why we want to create competition in the team, raise the level of each individual and that’s going to be a huge benefit for the team to get to another level.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney should be playing more often, but we are on the cusp of a very successful time and he would be wise to remain at the club for now.

The defender knows he will get more chances next season if he works hard enough and we believe he will rather stay than move to one of these clubs.

