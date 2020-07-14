Mikel Arteta breaks silence on Manchester City ban verdict and gets it wrong

Arsenal is one team that would have benefitted from the ruling if Manchester City had lost their appeal against the two-year Champions League ban slammed on them by UEFA for breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

However, the ban has been overturned and the Citizens will now play in the Champions League next season and that also means that if Arsenal finishes this season fifth on the league table, they would still be unable to play in the Champions League next season.

Several top flight teams had been hoping that the ban would not be overturned so that another spot would open up for the teams competing for the Champions League positions.

However, it appears that Mikel Arteta wasn’t banking on a ban on Manchester City to help his team after he broke his silence on the ruling.

The Spaniard was speaking ahead of Arsenal’s game against Liverpool and he claimed that Manchester City have worked so hard and they deserved to play in the Champions League next season.

He told Sky Sports: “There is no question about what happens

“They completely deserve to be in the Champions League, because what they’ve done on the pitch is unquestionable and the regulators have looked into it and decided that they haven’t done anything wrong.

“So you have the true aspect that are really clear and transparent and they are going to be in the Champions League because they deserve it and what they have done on the pitch”

So obvious that Arteta would support his mates at Man City. His judgement is not what it once was, which is starting to become a worry.

City cheated, you don’t get a whopping £10m fine for doing nothing wrong and because most of the crimes they committed were time-barred they basically got off on a technicality.